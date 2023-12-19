Jericho Students Promote Literacy Through Children’s Books Distribution
Jackie Kennedy once said, “There are many little ways to enlarge your child’s world. Love of books is best of all.” Jericho High School junior Logan Cohen, the founder of
Upcoming Events At The Cold Spring Harbor Whaling Museum & Education Center
The Cold Spring Harbor Whaling Museum & Education Center exhibits and events bring communities together to cultivate knowledge and celebrate creativity through the arts, science,
Addressing An Archaic Law On The Books
Bill from Assemblymember Charles Lavine would decriminalize adultery Did you know that in New York State, adultery is illegal? Sure, most people would agree that
Town Yard Waste Collection Resumes April 1
Residents receiving town service should place yard waste curbside with recycling riola announced that Yard Waste collection will resume the week of Monday, April 1,
Syosset Girls Basketball Competes In Championship
By Cole McDonnell [email protected] After winning its first county title since 2009, the Syosset girls basketball team fell short in the Class AAA Long Island
Jehovah’s Witnesses Plan To Open Assembly Center In Woodbury
A new neighbor may be coming to Woodbury. The Christian Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses purchased the GEICO Corporate Office at 750 Woodbury Road in December
Saladino Announces Lifeguard Employment Opportunities At Town Pools And Beaches
Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino announced lifeguard employment opportunities at Town Pools and Beaches throughout the Town. Opportunities for this summer once again include