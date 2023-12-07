LATEST NEWS
Irish American Society Hosts 74th Successful St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Irish eyes were smiling when the sun shined bright on the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in Mineola on Saturday, March 3. The Irish American
Mineola Chamber Hosts Local Leaders At February Dinner
The Mineola Chamber of Commerce’s February dinner meeting was an excellent evening of networking and a fabulous dinner at Davenport Press. Our speaker from the
Ritual Healing At Nassau Community College
Through February 18, students at Nassau Community College are performing award-winning playwright Aleshea Harris’ What To Send Up When It Goes Down at Little Theater,
It’s Mailer Madness In Congressional District 3
A few weeks before the 2022 mid-term election, one of my colleagues here at Anton Media Group who lives in U.S. Congressional District NY-03 stopped
Mineola Student Roboticists Compete In Local Tournament
It may be cold outside, but the extra-curricular robotics season at Mineola Middle School has been heating up. In January, members of the school’s robotics