The Interfaith Food Pantry Needs Your Help

Great Neck Record Staff March 4, 2024

To help combat food insecurity in our community, Brotherhood of Temple Beth-El of Great Neck has been partnering with the St. Aloysius Interfaith Food Pantry

2024 Lunar New Year Gala

Julie Prisco February 12, 2024

On Sunday, Feb. 4, the Great Neck Chinese Association (GNCA) hosted its annual Lunar New Year Celebration at the Great Neck North High School auditorium.

Governor Kathy Hochul Visits Great Neck

Julie Prisco January 17, 2024

Temple Beth-El hosts Shabbat Service to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. On Friday, Jan. 12, Temple Beth-El of Great Neck hosted its annual interfaith

Looking Ahead To A Second Term

Amanda Olsen January 15, 2024

Supervisor Jennifer DeSena outlines her plan for North Hempstead North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena delivered her third State of the Town address on Friday, January

Urban Art Evolution

Nassau County Museum of Art exhibit focuses on NYC art of the 1980s

By Jennifer Corr – March 18, 2024

