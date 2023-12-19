Town Yard Waste Collection Resumes April 1
Residents receiving town service should place yard waste curbside with recycling riola announced that Yard Waste collection will resume the week of Monday, April 1,
Glen Cove City School District Celebrates New Turf
School officials thank the community for bond vote March 19 was a big day for Glen Cove. On a chilly day just before the beginning
Glen Cove City Council Update
The Glen Cove City Council met on March 12 for a meeting. The meeting began with local announcements: The Church of the Holy Resurrection in
Friends Of The Bay’s First Cleanup Of 2024 Is A Huge Success
Friends of the Bay’s first beach cleanup of the year held at Beekman Beach in Oyster Bay on Saturday, February 24, was an enormous success.
Saladino Announces Lifeguard Employment Opportunities At Town Pools And Beaches
Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino announced lifeguard employment opportunities at Town Pools and Beaches throughout the Town. Opportunities for this summer once again include
Pedestrian & Beautification Improvements Coming Soon To Downtown Oyster Bay
Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Councilman Lou Imbroto announce that pedestrian and beautification improvements are coming soon to the downtown Oyster Bay business