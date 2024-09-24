Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming opens its first Long Island location

A husband-and-wife team is opening the first Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming location on Long Island at 163 Shore Road in Port Washington.

Kyle Hoberman and Julie Schorr Hoberman said they look forward to bringing the national chain to Port Washington.

“Woof Gang offers its customers luxury spa services, exclusive gourmet treats and premium pet nutrition,” Julie said.

“The bakery is a gourmet, all-natural dog bakery with treats made with love. We have the highest-quality food options,” she said. “We see what the dog should be putting in their bodies to help with their overall well-being and health.”

Woof Gang, which began with one store in Florida in 2007, specializes in quality pet care personalized to the individual pet and pet parents. It quickly gained popularity and expanded to over 350 locations nationwide.

Dogs of any size and breed are welcome at Woof Gang. With high-quality grooming equipment, the Woof Gang employees can safely and comfortably groom large and small dogs.

“We have ramps that assist our groomers with getting large 100-pound dogs into our tubs, and we also have hydraulic tables that help our groomers get large dogs on the table,” Kyle said. “And our shampoos, conditioners, anything that goes on the dog’s body directly is the highest quality all-natural product.”

Julie said Woof Gang’s boutique experience extends beyond the services and products it offers; the store itself is a warm and inviting environment.

“Our store does reflect a home. So when customers enter our store, besides just seeing our bright pink walls, they’ll also see our chandelier and our painting in the center. It really does provide that home atmosphere to customers,” Kyle said. “It’s not your normal pet store; it’s really a special pet boutique, and it resembles that.”

“When the dog walks in, they’re automatically greeted with yummy smells instead of just a cold, scary environment,” Julie said.

Woof Gang is expected to open its doors to the Port Washington community by the end of the month.

“Port seems like such an amazing community, and we plan to really be a part of the community because I think that’s the best way to be successful, which is to hear exactly what our customers want,” Julie said.

To learn more about Woof Gang, visit woofgangbakery.com