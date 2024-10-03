Temple Judea students prepare for Rosh Hashanah and the new year

BY Nancy Fadem

As the new school year begins, students at Temple Judea are learning about the upcoming Jewish New Year, called Rosh Hashanah. Through the temple’s award-winning J-Tech program, students explore Jewish holidays, Jewish values, Israel, and Bible stories through the lens of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM).

STEM projects complement each lesson and engage students in hands-on learning. Technology also plays an important role in learning as students meet one-on-one with a Hebrew tutor on Zoom.

Education Director Lauren Resnikoff, creator of the J-Tech curriculum, said students look forward to coming together each week to discover a new STEM project. “We have fun while we learn.”

Community-building is another integral part of the program. Students and their families will gather at the Temple’s family services for the upcoming Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur holidays. The services, led by Rabbi Chizner and Cantor Jacobson, will each include prayers, music, and a story related to the holiday. The shofar will be blown, awakening us to think about how we can each improve ourselves in the year ahead.

New members are welcome to join Temple Judea. For more information about Temple Judea’s varied programs, please call Steven Goldberg, Executive Director at (516) 621-8049, ext. 202.

Temple Judea is located at exit 36 off of the LIE.

Nancy Fadem is the publicity chair for Temple Judea.