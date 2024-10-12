Book Club Offers Breast Cancer Survivors Meaningful Escape

When Lynne Borah was diagnosed with breast cancer, she turned to books for solace and distraction. Now retired from her career as a special education teacher, Borah has helped create a space where survivors can come together, not to discuss the details of their treatment, but to explore the joy of reading. The Warriors Book Club, geared toward breast cancer survivors, offers participants a chance to connect through literature—away from the stress of medical appointments and treatment plans.

“The idea behind the club was simple,” explained Nina Foley, LCSW, hotline, book club and volunteer supervisor with Adelphi NY Statewide Breast Cancer Hotline & Support Program. “Lynne didn’t want to choose books about cancer or anything heavy. She wanted to allow survivors to be distracted and engaged in something positive, something that would take their minds off what they were going through.”

The club meets several times a year and has quickly gained popularity since its inception last year. Though it was created for breast cancer survivors, it has grown to include caregivers, family members and even individuals connected to the medical field.

“The book club originated with survivors in mind, but we’ve had volunteers and other participants. It’s become a very inclusive space,” Foley said.

The club holds most of its meetings virtually, using Zoom to bring people together from across the region. Occasionally, an author joins the discussion to enrich the experience, but Borah often takes the lead, guiding the conversation and preparing thoughtful questions in advance. Her dedication has made the club a welcoming place for those seeking literary discussion and emotional support.

“It really is her baby,” Foley noted. “She does a lot of research ahead of time, and she’s amazing at engaging everyone who is participating. We go over everything together, but Lynne makes it happen.”

Upcoming Book Pick

The next meeting of the Warriors Book Club is scheduled for Nov. 18, and the book on the docket is Brooklyn by Colm Tóibín. The novel tells the story of Eilis Lacey, a young Irish immigrant navigating life in 1950s Brooklyn. With themes of displacement, resilience and finding a sense of home, Brooklyn is a poignant choice for the group. As with previous selections, the focus will be on discussion and personal reflection, rather than a deep dive into difficult topics.

“We’ve had a variety of different books,” Foley said. “I think that’s one of the things that makes this club so special. There’s always something new and engaging.”

The Warriors Book Club has tackled a range of titles, from The Necklace: Thirteen Women and the Experiment That Transformed Their Lives by Cheryl Jarvis to The Lost Bookshop, offering a balance between fiction and nonfiction. The choice of books reflects Borah’s goal of providing not just distraction but also inspiration.

A Community Beyond Books

While the Warriors Book Club has become a key part of the support system for survivors, it’s just one aspect of the broader programs offered by Foley’s team. The organization also provides a variety of support groups, including a new one specifically for patients struggling with the side effects of hormone therapy. Peer-to-peer support is another critical service, connecting newly diagnosed patients with survivors who have shared similar experiences.

“We’re here to provide specific kinds of support,” Foley explained. “If someone calls the hotline with a specific ask, like wanting to talk to another young woman about what it’s like to be diagnosed at a young age, we make that connection. It’s very personalized.”

Many of the volunteers involved in the hotline and support services are breast cancer survivors themselves, bringing a level of empathy and understanding that is invaluable to the patients who reach out for help. “About 97 percent of our volunteers are survivors,” she said. “We have a few who have been impacted by breast cancer in other ways, but not survivors.”

The Warriors Book Club is one more way the organization has adapted to meet the needs of those going through treatment, offering an outlet that focuses on wellness and community rather than illness.

For more information and to register for Warriors Book Club contact Nina Foley by email at [email protected] or call 516-877-4315. The next club meeting will be held on Monday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Visit www.breast-cancer.adelphi.edu to learn more.