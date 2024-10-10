Nov. 6: Healthcare Planning For Veterans

Join the American Legion Post 304 (27 Bayview Ave., in Manhasset) on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. for the presentation “Peace of Mind: Healthcare Planning for Veterans, Caregivers and Interested Community Members,” brought to you jointly by the Northwell Health Hospice Care Network and American Legion Manhasset.

This essential workshop is designed to empower patients and caregivers with the knowledge and tools needed for effective healthcare planning. Leadership from Northwell’s Hospice Care Network will be providing insights on what’s important to know when a loved one is navigating a serious or advanced illness, ensuring you and your loved ones are prepared for any healthcare decisions that may arise.

The program will cover:

Understanding serious and advanced illnesses

Healthcare directives (living wills, health care proxies, the MOLST form)

Differences between palliative and hospice care

Overview of available services

The Northwell team will explain how to complete and implement these forms, ensuring your wishes are honored. This workshop will provide a supportive and informative environment where attendees can ask

questions, share experiences, and gain the confidence to make informed decisions about their

healthcare futures.

Send an email to: [email protected] if you plan to attend or have questions. You may also call 516-832-7100 to reserve a seat.