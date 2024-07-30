Updates from the Hicksville Water District

Water District Holds Awards Ceremony for 2024 Water Conservation Poster Contest Winners

The Hicksville Water District (HWD) recently held an awards ceremony to celebrate the 29 winners of the District’s 2024 Water Conservation Poster Contest.

An annual tradition in the District, the poster contest helps Hicksville’s elementary school students to learn about the importance of water conservation, as well as the necessity of protecting our sole-source aquifer. “Water is our most precious natural resource, and this contest allows students to express their own creativity as well as inspiring them to begin conserving water ahead of the very usage-heavy summer irrigation season,” said the District.

“Our Water Conservation Poster Contest is always a highlight of our year,” said HWD Chairman Karl Schweitzer. “To see such enthusiasm for participating in this event year after year is encouraging for us, as it demonstrates that our community’s young people are developing a passion for protecting their environment at a young age. The work turned in by our students this year was fantastic, and it instills further confidence within us that our water will be protected for future generations.”

The winners of the 2024 poster contest are:

Kindergarten: Angela Sangar of East Street Elementary School. Elani Guzman of Dutch Lane Elementary School. Humna Khan of East Street Elementary School. Emma Maldonado of East Street Elementary School.

Grade 1: Alvin Jiang of Dutch Lane Elementary School. Viaan Asija of Dutch Lane Elementary School. Briana Noah Aliva Hernandez of Dutch Lane Elementary School. Ella Wasiq of Dutch Lane Elementary School.

Grade 2: Scarlet Torres of Dutch Lane Elementary School. Josmaily Tavarez Gutierrez of Old Country Road Elementary School. Avleen Kaur of Dutch Lane Elementary School. Kavya Patel of Old Country Road Elementary School. Hana Chan of Old Country Road Elementary School. Daniel Delieto of Dutch Lane Elementary School.

Grade 3: Thomas Demuth of Dutch Lane Elementary School. Nicole Montoya-Rivera of East Street Elementary School. Sofia Himmelman of East Street Elementary School. Samreet Kaur of Burns Ave Elementary School. Amira Mansuri of Lee Ave Elementary School.

Grade 4: Yumi Chu of Burns Ave Elementary School. Sukhbani Sogi of East Street Elementary School. Keylin Julissa Perez-Hernandez of Burns Ave Elementary School. Amisha Parhar of Burns Ave Elementary School. Aarib Zaidi of Burns Ave Elementary School.

Grade 5: Farangiz Mukhamedova of Burns Ave Elementary School. Ashmeet Bariana of Burns Ave Elementary School. Radhika Prajapati of Burns Ave Elementary School. Manha Barak of Old Country Road Elementary School. Angad Singh of Lee Ave Elementary School.

The winners are determined after deliberation from the Board of Commissioners on creativity, design and overall message of water conservation.

Water District’s Plant 8 Receives Health Department Endorsement to Operate

After three years of planning, construction and testing, the Hicksville Water District (HWD) is proud to announce that its Plant 8 treatment facility, which represents a more than $14.1 million investment into the community’s drinking water treatment infrastructure, has received a full endorsement by the Nassau County Department of Health to return online. The plant, which was taken offline in October of 2021, now includes two Advanced Oxidation Process (AOP) treatment systems and four Granular Activated Carbon (GAC) filters which are needed to remove 1,4-dioxane, PFOA and PFOS. With Plant 8 operational, the District now has 14 active supply wells with advanced treatment for emerging contaminants, which is among the highest number for all water providers in Nassau County.

“There is nothing more important to us at the Hicksville Water District than providing our community with safe, high-quality drinking water,” said HWD Chairman Karl Schweitzer. “The completion of these treatment systems at Plant 8 allows us access to the use of two more wells from which we can draw water and distribute to our residents. This helps to alleviate stress on the rest of our infrastructure and ensure more efficient water service to residents’ homes.”

The installation of AOP and GAC systems at Plant 8 will ensure that every drop of water that residents receive in their homes continues to be below the maximum contaminant levels of all federal and state regulations. The HWD has aggressively pursued the purchase and installation of these treatment systems since before regulations were passed, with Plant 8 being just the latest in a long line of successful projects. The District has invested a total of $70 million for all projects related to emerging contaminants, more than half of which has been paid for by state grant funding. New York State provided the HWD with more than $7.1 million in grant funding for the Plant 8 project alone, greatly reducing the impact it would have on residents’ wallets.

Information courtesy of the Hicksville Water District.