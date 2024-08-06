Update on Emergency Repairs to Shore Road Sea Wall

Nassau County recently completed emergency work to secure Shore Road in Port Washington.

Nassau County Legislature Minority Leader Delia DeRiggi-Whitton (D-Glen Cove) announced that contractors installed a temporary barrier adjacent to the eroded section of Shore Road to keep drivers off the closed southbound portion of the road.

The southbound lane of Shore Road has been closed for a couple of weeks after a damaged seawall section, sidewalk, and road undermining were discovered.

“We just had cones blocking off the closed portion of the road, which were causing a lot of problems,” said DeRiggi Whitton. “But the county came in and put up a better structure, so that will just keep the vehicles from getting anywhere too close to the portion where the road is compromised.”

Shore Road serves as the main entrance and exit for the Village of Baxter Estates, Port Washington North, Manorhaven and Sands Point and is used by approximately 8,000 vehicles weekly.

“Shore Road is an essential daily pathway for numerous communities on the Port Washington peninsula, and this emergency project will safeguard the integrity of the roadway and sidewalks while a permanent solution is devised and implemented,” DeRiggi-Whitton said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul recently awarded the Village of Baxter Estates $7.7 million in state funding for infrastructure upgrades to restore the seawall and Shore Road. The permanent restoration will mitigate flooding and reduce coastal erosion.

The Nassau County Department of Public Works is working with a company to evaluate the damage and plan a permanent fix to Shore Road and the sea wall.

“We should have a plan for the fix in the near future,” said DeRiggi-Whitton. There are a lot of challenges living on the water, so unfortunately, it will require everyone’s patience for a bit longer. I really appreciate everyone’s patience so far.”

DeRiggi-Whitton said she will continue to work closely with Baxter Estates Mayor Nora Haagenson and update the community on the progress of the infrastructure project.