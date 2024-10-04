Upcoming Syosset and Jericho library events

Syosset Library:

St. Francis Outreach Bus for Flu Shots, Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 10:00 am – 2:00 p.m.

St. Francis Hospital’s Outreach Bus will be in our front parking lot offering free health screenings. The screenings include a brief cardiac history, blood pressure, and a simple blood test for cholesterol and diabetes. Flu shots will be available. No appointment necessary. You MUST be 18 or older.

Author Visit with Rachel Harrison (Virtual), Thursday, Oct. 17, at 7:00 p.m.

Grab your favorite beverage and zoom in to meet the author of Black Sheep, Such Sharp Teeth, andCackle. Registration needed. Register at syossetlibrary.org.

English Conversation Class, Fridays, beginning Oct. 18, 10:15 – 11:45 a.m.

Learn in a small setting practical English that will help to make you comfortable using English in a variety of common situations with ESL instructore Elina Yasinov. Limited registration. Registration required. Register at syossetlibrary.org.

Concert: Solo Joe, Sunday, Oct. 20, at 1:00 p.m.

A one-man-band that sounds like a full band! Guitarist/multi-instrumentalist, Solo Joe, performs an eclectic set of all the best hits that people love to hear. With a wide range of musical genres that includes songs from Tom Jones, Johnny Cash, Eric Clapton and more. Concert is co-sponsored with The Town of Oyster Bay’s 2024-2025 Distinguished Artists Concert Series. Registration needed. Register at syossetlibrary.org.

Writing Workshop: Dark Academia with Erin Coughlin, Thursday, Oct. 24, at 7:00 p.m.

Learn about this new trending genre. Discover how to combine elements of Gothic aesthetics, secret societies, romance, mystery and intrigue to create an original novel or series set in a special school or university. Participate in fun writing exercises and use prompts that will give you the confidence and inspiration to write a successful page turner. A National Novel Writing Month event. Registration needed. Register at syossetlibrary.org.

Afternoon Book Discussion, Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 2:00 p.m.

Join Readers’ Services Librarian Lisa Hollander for a discussion of the novel, Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin. Copies of the book will be available at the Circulation Desk one month before the discussion. No registration required.

Discussion in Chinese, Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 10:00 a.m.

Welcome everyone! Whether you’re a seasoned reader or a new friend, join us for a discussion and explore the library together! Conducted in Chinese. No registration required. The discussion will be led by librarian Yin Li.

Jericho Library:

Grades 1 & 2 Book Discussion: Officer Buckle and Gloria by Peggy Rathmann, Monday, Oct. 14 at 7:00 p.m.

Come to this book discussion to talk about Officer Buckle and Gloria by Peggy Rathmann. After registering pick up a copy of the book to read and be prepared to talk about it with your peers.

Adult Walking Club, Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 9:30 a.m. (Weather permitting)

All levels, all abilities are welcome. Join us for a 45 minute walk around the neighborhood. It’s an opportunity to get some exercise, meet new people, spend time with a friend and enjoy some conversation. Meet us in front of the library. Participants must wear sneakers and bring a bottle of water.

Teens: College Essay Writing with C2 Education, Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 7:00 p.m.

The college application essay is probably the most important writing assignment you’ve ever had, and it’s also probably one of the hardest. After all, with just a few hundred words, you’ll have to show who you are, what is important to you, and what makes you stand apart from everyone else. Learn how to overcome some of the toughest college essay challenges, from picking a great topic to striking the right tone to grappling with word limits.

Chinese Book Club with Mingdi, Monday Oct. 21 at 10:00 a.m.

Booksthat will be discussed include: “Educated” by Tara Westover, “The Element” by Ken Robbinson and “The Path to Purpose” by William Damon.

Homeowner Exemption Liaison Program, Tuesday Oct. 22 at 1:00 p.m.

Hosted by the Town of Oyster Bay Department of Assessment. Learn about potential exemptions that homeowners may qualify for and to address any basic questions you may have regarding your assessments.

Book Sale, October 26-27

Come to the library for our book sale of discarded books and other items. Items must be paid for in cash.

Information provided by the Syosset and Jericho libraries