Up next at the Jericho Library

Saturday, Sept. 14 at 1:00 p.m. Sound Healing Workshop: A Journey Through Vibrations and Emotions

Join Certified Sound Healer, Laura Cerrano to enjoy a rich tapestry of sounds from Tibetan singing bowls, gentle rhythmic drumming, tuning forks and various other instruments. Sound healing provides a unique and immersive experience that can help release tension and stress, allowing you to feel more balanced, harmonious and at peace.

Sunday, Sept. 15 at 2:00 p.m. Como Brothers Band

Meet the dynamic duo from Long Island, The Como Brothers! These musical maestros are a blend of pop-rock and the blues. Their melodies have danced their way into popular TV shows like General Hospital, The Young and the Restless, Call Me Kat!, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, The Real World and Best Ink. Tickets will be available at the Circulation Desk.

Thursday, Sept. 19 at 2:00 p.m. Unlock Your Inner Artist: An Acrylic Painting Workshop

Immerse yourself in the beauty of nature and the art of painting a beautiful waterfall scene in our exclusive acrylic painting workshop! Join us for a fun and captivating session, hands-on workshop where you’ll receive expert guidance and all necessary materials and supplies. No prior experience is required — just bring your enthusiasm!

Thursday, Sept. 19 at 7:00 p.m. Author Visit: Sydney Joshua

Does your work environment bring out the best in you? Do you feel valued and appreciated in the workplace? Does your boss have a genuine interest in your concerns? Come meet with author, Sydney W. Joshua to engage in discussions on the work/life balancing act. In a safe space, you will refine and develop communication skills to help foster a harmonious work environment. Join her as she reads excerpts from her book and engage in exercises designed to improve communication in the workplace.

