UBS Arena Unveils Exciting Culinary Offerings

UBS Arena and Delaware North, its hospitality partner, have unveiled an exciting lineup of food and beverage offerings for the New York Islanders’ 2024-25 season. Since its debut in 2021, UBS Arena has expanded its culinary options each year, providing fans with inventive and fresh menu choices.

“Our team has worked diligently to create a menu that offers a variety of flavor profiles to enhance the fan experience at UBS Arena,” said Ted Donnelly, executive chef for Delaware North at UBS Arena. “From classic favorites to innovative new dishes, we have crafted options that cater to diverse tastes and preferences.”

Highlights for this season include new spins on sandwiches and pizzas, a collaboration with chef David Chang’s Fuku, additional fan-favorite shareable items, expanded healthy options in partnership with Northwell Health, and a variety of refreshing cocktails.

Several new menu items from Fuku, the fried chicken concept of Chef David Chang:

OG Spicy Fried Chicken Sando: Crispy habanero-brined chicken breast topped with Fuku Mayo and pickles on a potato roll.

Additional new offerings available throughout the arena include:

Buffalo Chicken Pizza: Mozzarella pizza topped with crispy Buffalo-style breaded chicken, finished with a zesty drizzle of ranch dressing.

Several new items available in partnership with Northwell Healthy Choices are being featured:

Chicken Caesar Salad: Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with tender grilled chicken, crunchy croutons and a creamy Caesar dressing.

Bold new specialty cocktails debut with refreshing flavors across the arena such as:

Absolut Wild Berri Lemonade: Absolut Wild Berri with lemonade, blackberry, raspberry and a lemon garnish. Available at all bar locations.

“Each year we look to elevate our culinary offerings at UBS Arena. Working in partnership with Delaware North, we are pleased to offer our fans some new, exciting options when we drop the puck on the 2024-25 New York Islanders hockey season,” said Mike Sciortino, General Manager at UBS Arena. “These items are now providing fans even sharable items than we’ve provided previously and innovative fun takes on classics you’d see at a game.”