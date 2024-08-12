Two arrested in Hicksville machete attack

A verbal argument between a man and two brothers on S. Oyster Bay Road in Hicksville escalated on July 26 when one brother attempted to hit another with his car and then jumped out of the car and slashed the man’s hands with a machete, police said.

Jelony Conze was charged with 2nd degree attempted murder, 1st degree assault, two counts of 2nd degree assault, 3rd degree assault and 4th degree criminal possession of a weapon. He is due back in court on September 19. Adoni Omhari Conze was charged with 1st degree assault , 2nd degree assault and 3rd degree assault. He is due back in court on Sept.12.

Police were called to the Days Inn located at 828 S. Oyster Bay Road in Hicksville, to respond to a reported attack in progress.

Police said an unnamed man, 43, was involved in a verbal argument with the brothers who were said to be homeless. The report said Jelony Conze, 21, used his 2005 Nissan Altima to strike the victim.

Conze then exited the vehicle with a machete and slashed the victim’s hands multiple times, causing severe lacerations, police said. Adoni Omhari Conze, 23, a passenger in the vehicle, exited the vehicle and punched the victim in the face, multiple times, police

The two fled the scene but were located nearby and placed under arrest without incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment. According to first responders, he is in stable condition.

Both men were arraigned on Saturday, July 27, at 1st District Court in Hempstead.