Trinity Church to host Day of Wellness on Sept. 28

Trinity Episcopal Church invites the community to a “Day of Wellness: Nourishment for the Mind, Body & Spirit” on Sept. 28 from 10 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

The free event offers activities to rejuvenate the mind, body and spirit, including yoga, sound healing, music and inspirational talks.

“Come and connect with like-minded individuals in a welcoming and tranquil environment on Sept. 28th,” Trinity Roslyn Church Rev. George Sherrill said. “Take a break from your daily routine and focus on self-care and well-being.”

Day of Wellness is organized into two sessions with a variety of workshops.

The first morning session will be held from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. with two workshops offered, including Sound of Healing for Relaxation and The Still, Small Voice: Music and Meditation.

Sound Healing for Relaxation will be led by Amanda Lachowicz, 500hr E-RYT & Sound Healer. Through the healing vibrations of the sound bowls, chimes and other sacred instruments, experience a meditative journey that soothes the mind, body and spirit. It will provide a restful escape from the hustle of daily life, leaving you feeling refreshed and balanced.

The Still, Small Voice: Music and Meditation will be taught by Ariann Huether and Lawrell Arnold. The session will explore using music within meditation as a passive and active practice. Attendees will explore listening to different types of sacred music to maintain focus during meditation. In addition, the session examines the benefits of vocalizing mantras during practice and the spiritual and physical benefits achieved.

In the second session, from 11:25 a.m. to 12:25 p.m., the two workshops offered will be Joyful, Gentle Yoga and The Passion for Creation: Natural healing for Mind Body Spirit.

The Joyful, Gentle Yoga workshop will be led by Mary Lou Minard, CYT. Join Minard for a joyful, gentle yoga class, including warm-ups, formal yoga postures, pranayama (breathing practices), meditation and deep relaxation. Bring a yoga mat for this practice.

The Passion for Creation: Natural Healing for Mind, Body, Spirit will be led by Irene Ross, AADP. The program will focus on how the earth affects the well-being of the mind, body and spirit. When we’re out of balance, we’re tired, moody, anxious, stressed, have brain fog–and probably overeat and/or neglect our nutrition. We can learn a lot from creation–flora and fauna; the animal world, birds and bees and even insects.

In addition to the two program sessions, attendees can explore the labyrinth walk in Trinity’s beautiful memorial garden. The day also includes healthy snacks.

To register for the event (with a suggested donation of $20.00), visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/day-of-wellness-nourishment-for-the-mind-body-spirit-tickets-969963335447?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl.

For more information or to RSVP to the Day of Wellness, call Trinity Church at 516-621-7925 or email [email protected].

Trinity Episcopal Church is located at 1579 Northern Blvd. in Roslyn.