Shifting Vacation Trends

Amy Ziesel of Coral Reef Travel in Manhasset shares insights on how extreme weather and changing preferences are leading local travelers to explore new destinations, from Scandinavia to intimate cruises, while maintaining cherished traditions.



In a post-pandemic world where travel trends are constantly shifting, Amy Ziesel, owner of Coral Reef Travel, has seen local travel habits evolve in fascinating ways. With 42 years of experience in the travel business, including 35 years in Manhasset, Ziesel has a unique perspective on where her clients are heading and what they are looking for in their vacations. Whether it’s adapting to global changes like extreme weather or holding onto traditions, Ziesel’s insight paints a vivid picture of what’s trending in the world of travel.

Traditionally, European vacations were the go-to for many of her clients, especially in the summer. Italy, France, Greece and Spain dominated the travel agenda, but recent summers have changed that pattern.

“For the first 35 years, everyone went to Europe in the summer,” Ziesel said. “But it’s been 100-plus degrees for the past four or five summers. You’re paying all this money, sometimes $100,000 to $150,000, and you can’t even go touring because it’s too hot.”

This dramatic shift in weather has led Ziesel to suggest alternative destinations for her clients.

“I started convincing customers to get away from Europe in the summer and head to Scandinavia, where it’s 10 to 20 degrees cooler, and there’s more to see. Let’s get something for your investment,” Ziesel noted. With milder temperatures and plenty of sightseeing opportunities, Scandinavia has become a rising star in the vacation world, especially for travelers looking to escape the scorching heat while still exploring new cultures and landscapes.

When it comes to traditional vacation spots, the Caribbean remains a perennial favorite, especially for the Easter and Christmas holidays.

“People will always go to the Caribbean for Easter. It’s just in their blood,” Ziesel explained, referring to families who have been visiting these destinations for generations.

Even during tough financial times, such as the 2008 recession, Ziesel noted that grandparents often stepped in to cover the cost of these vacations.

“The grandparents started these multi-generational vacations; their children have continued it. Even when the middle generation couldn’t afford it, the grandparents would call me with their credit card, insisting that the vacation continue,” Ziesel said, showing how dedicated some families are to keeping the deep-rooted travel traditions alive.

Winter vacations, particularly skiing, have their own set of trends. Unlike some regions where European ski destinations are the norm, Ziesel’s clients prefer to stay closer to home.

“We [Long Islanders] were never a big European ski market,” she explained. “It was always Fairmont up in Canada, which is right through north of New York, or Snowmass in Colorado.” Both destinations offer something unique, whether it’s early openings and great snow conditions in Canada or the luxury of large villas in Snowmass. “People go with three or four families, so they’re renting eight or nine-bedroom villas with private staff. It’s a different kind of thing,” Ziesel added.

One of the most interesting services Ziesel offers is her attention to detail, particularly during holiday trips. For example, when booking Christmas vacations, she asks her clients if they would like a Christmas tree in their accommodation.

“Do you want a Christmas tree, floor-to-ceiling, in the room, or do you want a tabletop? Do you want green with red and gold ornaments? Hotels will gladly put all those trimmings in,” she explained. This level of customization extends to Easter as well, with Ziesel arranging to have personalized Easter baskets delivered for her clients’ children. These concierge services elevate the travel experience, making it more than just a trip but a memorable occasion filled with personal touches.

Cruising has also seen its shifts in trends, with a focus on smaller, more intimate ships and culturally enriching experiences.

“Cruising is still popular, but let’s understand, we’re talking about the better lines—AmaWaterways, Viking. These are smaller vessels, more like 900 passengers instead of 5,000. It’s a different clientele now,” Ziesel said.

Instead of large cruise ships with casinos and entertainment, travelers are opting for experiences where they can learn and immerse themselves in the local culture.

“When you go on Viking, they have lectures at night, they show films, and discuss the culture of the next city you’re visiting,” Ziesel noted. This shift speaks to a growing desire for meaningful, enriching travel experiences rather than just leisure and entertainment.

The retiree market has particularly embraced this trend, as many older travelers are now taking extended cruises that can last anywhere from two to three weeks.

“The retiring market is cruising 12 months a year. They’re going on 14-, 18-, even 21-day cruises. It’s a different product, and that’s what people are looking for now,” Ziesel explained.

With safety concerns still top of mind post-pandemic, these smaller, upscale cruise lines have become an appealing option for those who want to explore the world while maintaining a level of security and comfort.

Ziesel’s expertise and a keen eye for trends have made Coral Reef Travel a trusted resource for many in Manhasset and beyond. Whether it’s guiding clients to cooler climates, keeping holiday traditions alive or recommending a more intimate cruising experience, Ziesel’s ability to adapt to changing travel landscapes is what sets her apart. As she continues to offer her services, one thing is clear: travel trends may shift, but Ziesel’s commitment to providing personalized, high-quality experiences remains as strong as ever.

You can reach Coral Reef Travel for concierge-level vacation booking services by calling 516-627-0700.