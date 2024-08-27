Town to install synthetic turf at Massapequa’s Burns Park

The Town of Oyster Bay has announced that an upgrade is scheduled for the 90-ft baseball field at John J. Burns Park in Massapequa. The town will be swapping out the natural grass of the infield for a synthetic turf.

“Replacing the infield with synthetic turf allows for extended play time for athletes and brings a significant upgrade to this beautiful park,” Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joe Saladino said. “We are pleased to bring these enhancements to the Massapequa community while keeping a watchful eye on our bottom line.”

Artificial turf fields have a general lifespan of 8-10 years, and maintenance costs can be considerably less expensive than those incurred maintaining natural grass.

The turf fields also provide the potential for fewer cancellations of games due to inclement weather, as the field is able to absorb rain storms in a manner that is not possible on a fully-dirt infield, town board members said.

“These important upgrades will enhance the overall playing experience for our little leaguers and others who use this field,” Saladino said. “Upgrades will be achieved in the most cost-effective way while bringing added enjoyment to all who use them.”