Town Announces Free $25 Farmers’ Market Coupons for Senior Citizens

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman announce that income-eligible adults aged 60 and over can now receive free $25 coupon booklets from the New York State Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP). These coupons can be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at authorized farmers’ markets and farm stands.

“We are committed to enhancing the quality of life for our senior residents,” said Supervisor Saladino. “The Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program is an excellent initiative that helps seniors maintain a healthy diet while enjoying the fresh produce our local markets have to offer. It is important for us to provide opportunities that support the well-being of our older adults, and this program does just that by making nutritious food more accessible.”

The $25 Farmers’ Market coupon distribution will take place on Thursday, August 8th from 10 AM to 12 PM at the North Massapequa Community Center, located at 214 North Albany Ave., North Massapequa, and on Monday, August 12th from 10 AM to 12 PM at the Hicksville Community Center, located at 28 West Carl Street, Hicksville. Coupons will be distributed on a first come, first served basis, with a limit of one booklet per person per year.

Coupons can be used at the Country Fresh Farmingdale Farmers’ Market, located at Village Green, 316 Main Street, Farmingdale, open Sundays from 10 AM to 2 PM (June 4 – November 19), and at the Seaford Farmers’ Market, located at Seaford LIRR Parking Lot 3, Sunrise Hwy. & Washington St., open Saturdays from 7 AM to 12 PM (June 1 – November 23).

“By participating in this program, our seniors can enjoy the benefits of fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, while supporting the local economy. I encourage all eligible seniors to take advantage of this wonderful program and experience the health benefits of fresh, locally sourced produce,” added County Executive Blakeman.

The Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program and Mobile Farm Stand are sponsored by the Nassau County Office for the Aging, the New York State Department of Agriculture & Markets, the New York State Department of Health, the New York State Office for the Aging, and the USDA Food and Nutrition Service.

To find additional farmers’ markets participating in the SFMNP Coupon Program, please visit: https://agriculture.ny.gov/farmersmarkets. For more information, call the Nassau County Office for the Aging at (516) 227-8900.

Information provided by the Town of Oyster Bay.