Tony’s Tacos: Where Italian Flair Meets Mexican Fare

Nestled in the hearts of four popular foodie neighborhoods across the county—Floral Park, Franklin Square, Huntington, and now Garden City—Tony’s Tacos is a culinary sensation that blends traditional flavors with a modern twist.

The restaurant, owned by Mike Scotto, has quickly gained popularity for its inventive taco menu, which promises to surprise patrons with every bite.

Scotto, an Italian immigrant who came to the United States with just $600, has a passion for food that is deeply rooted in his heritage. “I always loved to sell,” he said, reflecting on his journey from Italy to the bustling streets of New York. “I think there’s so much potential in food.” This entrepreneurial spirit is evident in the diverse offerings at Tony’s Tacos, where each dish tells a story.

The process begins simply: customers select how many tacos they want. “If you come with a family of six, then you get a dozen tacos for $59—less than $10 a person,” he said.

Tony’s Tacos boasts a lineup of 21 different tacos, catering to various tastes and preferences.

Among the most popular choices are the Chicken Club taco and the Chicken Milanese taco, the latter being Scotto’s personal favorite.

“It’s an Italian classic, featuring crispy chicken cutlet, arugula salad, burrata, pesto sauce and balsamic vinegar—all in one taco,” he described, highlighting the unique fusion of Italian and Mexican flavors.

Another crowd-pleaser is the Steak & Cheese taco, a staple on the menu since the restaurant’s inception.

“The steak and cheese taco was the first one we offered, and it’s still the most popular,” Scotto shared proudly.

He also emphasized the importance of variety, stating, “Once you try our tacos, you’ll find it hard to go back to any other.” He noted that while typical tacos may leave you wanting more, his creations are filling enough to satisfy with just two.

The restaurant’s appeal extends beyond just tacos; it also offers a range of cocktails, with the classic margarita leading the pack.

“We make our own sour mix using fresh limes and lemons, and we don’t buy pre-made mixes,” Scotto explained. “This attention to detail in our drinks matches our commitment to quality in our food.”

When asked about the sourcing of ingredients, Scotto acknowledged the challenges of maintaining local partnerships across multiple locations. “When you have that kind of volume, it becomes very hard,” he admitted. However, he strives to keep the menu fresh and seasonal. “For example, we used to have eggplant on the menu, but now we’re using broccoli,” he adds, showcasing his adaptability.

Despite the innovative taco creations, Scotto maintains his Italian roots in the kitchen.

“When you are Italian, there is no formal culinary training,” he joked. “Your training is in the kitchen.” He shares that his tortillas are based on a pizza dough recipe, emphasizing the Italian influence in his dishes.

As the restaurant continues to thrive, Scotto reflected on the evolution of Tony’s Tacos.

“We opened our first location in Floral Park in June 2021, and it’s been a whirlwind since then,” he said. With plans for further expansion, he remains committed to running the business with the authenticity of a mom-and-pop establishment.

“My father [who recently passed away] never got to see any of this, my success,” Scotto lamented. “But I hope to carry on my family’s legacy through my passion for food.”

With his dedication and innovative approach, Scotto is not just serving tacos; he is creating a culinary experience that is both memorable and delicious. Whether you’re a taco enthusiast or simply looking for a unique dining experience, Tony’s Tacos invites you to explore a menu where tradition meets innovation, one taco at a time.

Check out our Nov. 14 editions for our follow-up exclusive with Scotto to further explore his knack for good business and his recent decision to generously slash menu prices by 20 percent. Tony’s Tacos has locations in Floral Park, Franklin Square, Huntington and Garden City.

Visit www.tonystaco.com to learn more.