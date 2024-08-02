9/11 hero receives an honorary key to the town

Court Cousins, a volunteer firefighter from Syosset, who played a critical role in helping Americans in the aftermath of Sept. 11, 2001 and later developed cancer, was honored recently by the Town of Oyster Bay.

“Court Cousins is a heroic first responder who worked tirelessly throughout his life to answer the call of helping others,” the town said in a press release. “From serving the Syosset community as a firefighter and paramedic to recovery efforts at the World Trade Center, Court gave back to help his fellow Americans when they needed him the most. We remain forever grateful for his first responder and community leader service.”

Oyster Bay officials gathered on July 23 to present Cousins with a key to the town. The day was proclaimed “Court Cousins Day.”

Cousins, who worked on search and recovery efforts at the World Trade Center after the attacks, has been a volunteer firefighter for 26 years.

In addition to his volunteer service, Cousins is a paramedic and co-president of the North Syosset Civic Association. He has previously served as PTA co-president and Little League baseball coach.