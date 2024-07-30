The Village of Sands Point combats offshore noise

The Village of Sands Point has taken action to implement legislation and restrictions pertaining to amplified noise and boat wakes to combat offshore noise disturbing residents.

For many summers, the Village of Sands Point residents have been pestered by offshore noise from boaters blasting music or speeding too close to the coast.

The mayor of Sands Point and Sands Point Police Department Commissioner Peter Forman shared that the village has addressed the issues through several actions.

This year, the village passed legislation to extend its noise laws to 1000’ offshore. Amplified noise, boat wakes, and vessels moving more than five mph are prohibited in that zone.

The restrictions are backed by the village laws. Violators will be issued a ticket and have to appear in village court.

“We are a boating-friendly village, but it isn’t acceptable for boaters to blast amplified sound or go jet skiing close to shore,” said Forman.

The village has deployed buoys and rafts to warn boaters of the restrictions in the area and avoid having ticket offenders. The four buoys read “5 mph,” and the two rafts read “No amplified noise, no speeds greater than five mph, no wake, and no rafting.”

“This is the first season we have deployed the buoys and rafts that display our local laws and warn boaters,” said Forman. “They are Coast Guard approved.”

From communicating with other mayors and police departments, Forman knows Sands Point isn’t the only coastal area facing this issue.

“These issues have extended through not just all of Port Washington but also into Oyster Bay,” said Forman. “Everyone is entitled to the quiet enjoyment of their homes—especially when they are trying to sleep. As recently as two nights ago, thumping was heard from off-shore.”

While most of the noise that disturbs residents comes from boating, Forman shared that “it sometimes comes from the Bronx or Queens from on-shore.”

“I have worked with our Sands Point Police Dept to dialogue with NYPD in the past to ask for their assistance. It seems to have somewhat worked,” said Forman.

With the summer about halfway through, Forman thinks there has been a decrease in offshore noise complaints.

“While it’s always hard to judge whether any actions actually mitigate an issue, I would say that there has been a very material decrease in offshore noise,” said Forman.

The village has been made aware that many violations have been issued to boaters and jet skiers over the past few weeks for safety issues, noise issues, lack of ownership papers, and more.

“We extend a very big thanks to both the Nassau County Marine Patrol and the Town of North Hempstead Harbor Master for their efforts to make the local waters safer and quieter,” said Forman. “I would be remiss not to thank our own Sands Point Police Department, which has helped us implement and coordinate all of these activities.”

Sands Point Police Chief Tom Ruehle and Lutenient Casey Wall coordinated with the US Coast Guard, local marine authorities, and the buoy and raft manufacturer to ensure the noise mitigation project ran smoothly.

Residents should call their own police department: Sands Point PD, Port Washington PD or Nassau County PD.