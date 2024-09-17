The annual Greek Fest on the Harbor is back on Thursday, Sept. 26 through Sunday, Sept. 29 at North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington.

The Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church is inviting residents to enjoy Greek food, pastries, music,and live entertainment. The festival will also have carnival rides and a huge variety of vendors. On Saturday, Sept. 28, the festival will have a fireworks show at night.

Hours for the festival are as follows:

Thursday, Sept. 26: 5 to 9 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 27: 4 to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28: noon to 11 p.m.

Sunday, Sept 29: noon to 8 p.m.

On Sunday, the festival is offering an hour from 11 a.m. to noon for special needs individuals and their families to come to enjoy all the festival has to offer before the public arrives at noon. To RSVP for special needs Sunday, email [email protected]

Parking and admission is free.

For more information, visit archangelmichaelchurch.org