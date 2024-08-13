The 15th annual McNamara Charity Golf Outing raises money for veterans, their families and first responders

The McNamara Charity Golf Outing raised almost $30,000 at its 15th event on Thursday, at the Bethpage State Park Golf Course.

The money will support a variety of charities and veteran Bill Bruckbauer’s family.

During one of Bruckbauer’s tours, he got shrapnel in his face and suffered a traumatic brain injury. He later married and had three kids when he came home from his tour. But after suffering from PTSD and other war-related issues he took his own life last year.

His family was cut off from the VA and didn’t receive benefits. The McNamara Charity Golf Outing helped reinstate the Bruckbauer family in the VA.

“It’s the most we’ve ever raised for a family,” said Chris McNamara, who began hosting charity golf outings in 2009 after attending a charity golf outing.

McNamara , an Air Force Veteran who served as a dog handler in Desert Storm, said he realized then he could host a similar event to help fellow veterans.

At McNamara’s first charity golf outing, about $22,000 was raised for the Wounded Warrior Project. The following year, the outing raised about $25,000. As the money raised for charities grew, McNamara wanted to expand its reach and get involved with local charities.

With this year’s outing, the McNamara Charity Golf Outing has officially raised over $1 million for veteran-related charities, veterans, their families and first responders.

“I got involved with Paws of War because, as a dog handler and someone who loves animals, it was a great organization to help out,” said McNamara. “After that, I started adding more charities to the outing.”

Paws of War trains and places shelter dogs to serve and provide independence to veterans who suffer from the emotional effects of war.

Other charities the McNamara Charity Golf Outing helps include the Independence Fund, which provides mechanized track chairs to wounded veterans; the Jack Brewer Foundation, which helps incarcerated veterans; and Tunnels to Towers, which provides mortgage-free homes to the families of first responders and veterans.

In addition to charities, the McNamara Charity Golf Outing picks a veteran and their family to support each outing.

To learn more about the McNamara Charity Golf Outings, visit mcnamaragolf.org