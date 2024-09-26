Syosset seniors chosen for Scholar-Artist program

Syosset seniors Danielle Kaplan, Janice Lee and Aaron Liu have been recognized by the Long Island Arts Alliance’s annual Scholar-Artist program.

The program recognizes Long Island seniors who are accomplished in five arts disciplines: visual arts, music, theater, dance and media arts. Only 40 students across Nassau and Suffolk counties are chosen for the distinction.

Kaplan and Lee have been named scholar-artists for the disciplines of theater and visual arts, respectively. Liu received an Award of Merit for the music discipline.

“The diverse artistic talents of this year’s honorees reflect the excellence of our Arts community in the Syosset,” said Christopher Hale, coordinator of fine and performing arts in a press release. “We are excited to celebrate Danielle, Janice and Aaron for their outstanding accomplishments.”

Selections are made from a pool of students who were nominated by Long Island’s public and independent schools.

The scholar-artist program is endorsed by the New York State School Music Association, the New York State Art Teachers Association, the Nassau and Suffolk chapters of the New York State Council of Administrators of Music Education and the Nassau and Suffolk Art Supervisors Associations.

Information provided by the Syosset Central School District