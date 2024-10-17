Syosset Farmer’s Market celebrates season with spooky event

The Syosset Farmer’s Market is celebrating its last event of the season with a spooky twist. To close the market’s debut season, there will be a “Spooktacular” that features Halloween fun for all ages.

The event will be on Oct. 26 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 68 Berry Hill Road in Syosset.

“It’s the first season,” said owner and manager Lina Denlea. “And we had a great, great response.”

Denlea is a vendor herself and participates in farmer’s markets across Long Island. She said many of her customers at other markets were Syosset residents who wanted a local market of their own.

The Syosset Farmer’s Market officially opened in May, and Denlea said there has been positive feedback from the community.

“The community is loving it,” she said.

To celebrate a successful season, the Syosset Farmer’s Market is hosting a “Spooktacular” Halloween event. There will be free activities, live music, dancing, prizes and trick-or-treating.

“We are going to have free pumpkins for everyone to paint, to decorate,” Denlea said.

Every customer will have the option to paint a pumpkin when they arrive. Special tables will be set up with the activity, Denlea said.

There will also be face painting and spooky decorations to get everyone excited for Halloween, she said.

Syosset musicians will perform live at the event.

“We are also going to have the iSchool of Music & Art, it’s from Syosset,” Denlea said. “They are going to be providing the music. They’re going to have a band.”

Denlea said the eight-person band has played at previous markets this season and had good reception.

“We tried it out last week, and it was great,” she said.

Customers will have the opportunity to dance to the music too, she said.

Dance with Us, a Syosset dance studio, will be at the market. The studio specializes in ballroom dancing, as well as ballet, salsa, tango and latin dance, according to its website.

“They’re going to have a group of girls dancing salsa,” Denlea said.

A dog costume contest will be held at the markets as well, she said. The best costume will win a $150 prize.

In addition to these specialty events, each vendor will participate in a market-wide trick-or-treating.

“Kids and families will be able to go to each tent. Everybody is going to be prepared with candies,” she said.

Denlea said the main goal of the market is to have producers who are “producers or growers.” All the vendors grow or make their own products.

“Our goal is to bring to the community handmade and homemade products,” she said.

“Also, we love to help the community,” she said. At the market, Denlea makes space for local non-profit organizations.

Denlea said the first season has been a success.

“It’s hard work, but it paying off,” Denlea said.

After only one season, the market has been nominated for the Best Farmer’s Market from the Bethpage Federal Credit Union’s Best of Long Island awards.

“Just to be nominated for us is huge, being that we’re a new market,” Denlea said.

Voting is open from Oct. 1 through Dec. 15 and can be done at www.bestoflongisland.com.

“It’s a small market compared to other markets that have been around for years,” Denlea said. “So it’s been an honor to be nominated.”

The upcoming Halloween Spooktacular on Oct. 26 will be the last event of the 2024 season.

The Syosset Farmer’s Market will resume its weekly schedule on May 10, 2025. The season will kick-off with a Mother’s Day special event, Denlea said.

“We are looking forward to the next season,” she said.