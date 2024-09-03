Autumn Adventures Await: Explore Fall Fun On Long Island

Fall on Long Island offers a beautiful blend of vibrant foliage, cool breezes, and a wealth of activities that capture the essence of the season. Whether you’re looking for family-friendly fun, outdoor adventures, or festive events, Long Island has something for everyone to enjoy. Here are some of the top activities to experience this fall on Long Island.

1. Explore Long Island’s Vineyards

Long Island’s North Fork is home to a thriving wine country that comes alive in the fall. The vineyards, with their rows of grapevines turning golden and red, offer a perfect setting for wine tasting and relaxation. Many vineyards host special events during the fall, including harvest festivals, live music, and grape stomping. Some popular vineyards to visit include Bedell Cellars, Pindar Vineyards, and Wölffer Estate Vineyard in the Hamptons. A visit to these vineyards provides not only a chance to sample world-class wines but also to take in the picturesque autumn scenery.

2. Go Apple and Pumpkin Picking

Fall wouldn’t be complete without a visit to one of Long Island’s many farms for apple and pumpkin picking. Orchards such as Harbes Family Farm in Mattituck and Seven Ponds Orchard in Water Mill offer a variety of apples ripe for picking. These farms often have additional attractions like hayrides, corn mazes, and farm stands selling fresh produce, cider, and homemade pies. Schmitt’s Family Farm in Melville and F&W Schmitt’s Family Farm in Laurel are popular spots for pumpkin picking, where you can also find decorative gourds, hay bales, and fall flowers to take home.

3. Attend a Fall Festival

Long Island hosts a range of fall festivals that celebrate the season with food, crafts, and entertainment. The Long Island Fall Festival in Huntington is one of the largest, featuring carnival rides, live music, craft vendors, and a food court. The Riverhead Country Fair is another highlight, showcasing agricultural displays, local artisans, and live entertainment along the Peconic Riverfront. For a more laid-back experience, the Montauk Fall Festival offers pumpkin decorating, clam chowder contests, and a chance to explore the charming seaside village of Montauk.

4. Hike the Autumn Trails

Fall is the perfect time to explore Long Island’s natural beauty, with cooler temperatures and colorful foliage making for ideal hiking conditions. Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve in Lloyd Harbor offers miles of trails through woodlands, meadows, and along the Long Island Sound, providing stunning views of the changing leaves. Connetquot River State Park Preserve in Oakdale is another great spot, where you can hike along the river and through serene forests. For a more challenging hike, the Pine Barrens Trail in Manorville offers rugged terrain and a chance to see the unique ecosystem of Long Island’s Pine Barrens.

5. Visit Historic Sites and Museums

Long Island is rich in history, and fall is a wonderful time to visit its historic sites and museums. Old Westbury Gardens, with its sprawling gardens and grand mansion, offers special autumn events like Halloween-themed tours and children’s activities. Sagamore Hill National Historic Site, the home of President Theodore Roosevelt in Oyster Bay, is a great place to learn about history while enjoying a walk through the wooded grounds. The Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill and the Long Island Museum in Stony Brook also offer seasonal exhibits and events that celebrate the culture and history of the region.

6. Experience Haunted Attractions

For those who enjoy a good scare, Long Island has plenty of haunted attractions to explore. Bayville Scream Park in Bayville offers a variety of haunted houses, spooky trails, and escape rooms. Gateway’s Haunted Playhouse in Bellport is another popular spot, known for its theatrical haunted experience with live actors and intricate sets. For a more family-friendly option, the Rise of the Jack O’Lanterns at Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts in Melville features thousands of hand-carved pumpkins illuminated in creative displays.

7. Enjoy a Scenic Drive

A simple yet rewarding way to experience fall on Long Island is by taking a scenic drive. Routes like Route 25 on the North Fork and Montauk Highway through the Hamptons offer breathtaking views of the fall foliage, farmland, and coastline. Along the way, you can stop at local farm stands, wineries, and small towns to explore.

Fall on Long Island is a season of rich colors, crisp air, and a variety of activities that highlight the beauty and charm of the region. Whether you’re sipping wine at a vineyard, picking apples with the family, or enjoying a haunted house, there’s no shortage of fun things to do this fall on Long Island.