Making waves: Local swimmer breaks records on path to Paralympics

The excitement surrounding the Olympics, which run from Friday, July 26, through Sunday, Aug. 11, and the Paralympics (Wednesday, Aug. 28, through Sunday, Sept. 8, is palpable, especially when a local athlete is part of the journey.

Anastasia “Tas” Pagonis, a Nassau County swimmer, is making headlines as she prepares to compete in her second Paralympic Games as part of Team Comcast.

Her story is about perseverance, dedication, and breaking barriers, inspiring many in her community and beyond.

“The Paralympics is parallel to the Olympics. A lot of people think that ‘para’ in Paralympics means paralyzed or paraplegic, but it means parallel, the best athletes in the world with disabilities. There are 14 classifications: 10 physical, three visual, and one intellectual. In my classification, I am an S11, and we all wear completely blacked-out goggles.”

This detail highlights the diversity and inclusivity of the Paralympic games, showcasing the incredible talents of athletes with various disabilities.

Pagonis’ journey to the Paralympics is both unique and inspiring. Initially, she was not a swimmer but a soccer player.

“I grew up playing soccer, and then I started losing my vision. My doctor recommended that I try a sport with less contact, and that’s how I got involved in swimming. I fell in love with it. It’s my happy place, where I feel free, and it’s just me and the pool,” she shared. Her passion for swimming grew, and she quickly excelled, finding solace and freedom in the water.

Despite her success, Pagonis has faced challenges along the way. She recently underwent shoulder surgery, which altered her training routine.

“I had shoulder surgery about a year ago. It’s been a different training routine than what the last games looked like. I’m trying to find the balance of training as hard as possible but not reinjuring myself,” she explained. Her determination to overcome these obstacles and continue training rigorously is a testament to her resilience.

Training as a visually impaired swimmer requires unique adaptations.

“I can’t just go to the pool, jump in, and start swimming. I swim with people who are called tappers. It’s a pole with a pool noodle on the end, and they’ll give me a little tap on the head, and that’s how I know the wall is coming up,” Pagonis said. This system ensures she can navigate the pool safely and effectively, allowing her to focus on her performance.

Pagonis’ daily routine is demanding, involving multiple training sessions each week.

“I train six days a week in the morning and then three times in the afternoon. So I do around nine swim sessions a week and two in the gym,” she said. This rigorous schedule is essential for maintaining her competitive edge and preparing for the upcoming Paralympic Games.

Pagonis’ guide dog, Radar, plays a crucial role in her daily life, providing her with independence and support.

“Instead of walking into the pool holding my mom’s arm, I go with Radar, and he helps guide me into the pool. He’s from the Guide Dog Foundation in Smithtown,” she said.

Radar’s assistance allows Anastasia to confidently navigate her world, both in and out of the pool.

Recently, Pagonis set an American record for the women’s 50-meter event at the U.S. Paralympic trials.

“Day one of the Paralympic trials was hard for me mentally. I was having a bit of a struggle mentally and with my shoulder and everything. But I reset, I bounced back, and I was really happy to come out with that American record. I’ve been working hard on my sprinting, and I’m happy to see that it’s paying off.”

Her perseverance and hard work paid off, and she hopes to make it to the podium in the 50-meter event at the Paralympic Games.

Looking ahead, Pagonis remains focused on her goals while also embracing the journey.

“I’m hoping to possibly be competing, God willing, if my body and everything holds up in the next games, which is on U.S. turf,” Pagonis said. “I am looking forward to just being a normal girl in my 20s for a year until then.”

Pagonis’ story is one of courage, determination, and breaking boundaries. Her achievements not only inspire those with disabilities but also serve as a reminder that with hard work and dedication, anything is possible. As she continues to make waves on her path to the Paralympics, she embodies the spirit of resilience and the power of pursuing one’s dreams.

Pagonis’ involvement with Xfinity has been instrumental in her journey to the Paralympics.

“Xfinity, my partner going into the Paralympics, has such a diverse group of athletes. There are 16 Olympians and Paralympians, which is amazing,” she noted.

Xfinity’s support extends to all Team USA athletes, providing them with a connections credit to help them stay connected with loved ones during their pursuit of gold in Paris. Xfinity and Peacock will offer live and on-demand Olympic and Paralympic Games coverage, ensuring fans never miss a moment.