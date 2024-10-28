Walk-a-thon honors Woodbury resident, raises $6,000

The Syosset Dog Rescue Club raised $6,000 at its second annual Sabrina Navaretta Syosset H.S. Dog Rescue Walk-a-thon.

The walk-a-thon was renamed after 19-year-old Syosset alum Sabrina Navaretta, who died last year.

Sabrina was an active member of the school’s Dog Rescue Club and was a lifelong animal lover, her parents said. She was a Woodbury resident and attended the University of Delaware, where she died in a car accident.

“We are so touched that Syosset Dog Rescue has renamed its annual Walk-a-thon to honor our beautiful daughter, Sabrina, each year,” said Mara Navaretta, Sabrina’s mother.

Sabrina’s parents, Mara and John Navaretta, started the Sabrina Navaretta Memorial Foundation to honor her memory.

Her parents donated $500 to the club, which will go towards Paws of War, a nonprofit that provides veterans with rescue dogs.

“Since Sabrina was so passionate about rescuing dogs, John and I will always support the Syosset Dog Rescue Club, as well as Paws of War, as one of its beneficiaries,” Mara said.

“We know she was smiling down over the many who turned out to participate in Syosset Dog Rescue Club’s Walkathon for its mission and to remember Sabrina,” Mara said.

About 150 people attended the event, including students and community members. The event was held on Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The high school’s a cappella choir, the Adeletes, performed a tribute song for Sabrina at the event.

“This event was incredible,” said the club’s co-advisor, Jodie Cohen, in a press release.

“From the money raised, some money will go to Paws of War, and the rest will be distributed to various rescues or situations that need financial aid,” she said.

Cohen said the club is looking into rescue organizations affected by Hurricane Milton.

“We will also be donating to other rescues 501c’s such as Jakes Rescue Ranch, Yorkie 911, Ollie’s Angels, Bobb and The Strays, No Dog Left Behind,” she said.

Since the club was founded in 2016, it has donated $55,000 to animal rescue organizations in the New York and Tri-State area.

“This Walkathon was fantastic,” said Syosset senior Brynn Pinto. Pinto is the co-president of the dog rescue club.

“It was so much fun to be outside together to pay tribute to Sabrina and raise money so we can continue to help dogs in need of rescue,” she said.

At the end of the school year, the memorial foundation will give a scholarship to a student involved in the Dog Rescue Club.

“We give a scholarship to a graduating senior who is in the club who emulates Sabrina’s character,” John said.

The foundation provides two scholarships annually.

On Nov. 30, the foundation will host its second annual Hockey Night month to fund-raise for these scholarships. The event will be held at the Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center in Bethpage, featuring two hockey games.

“Tickets are $10 per person covering admission to both games, and all proceeds will benefit the different charitable support that the Sabrina Navaretta Memorial Foundation provides,” Mara said.

For more information, please visit www.sabnavfoundation.org.