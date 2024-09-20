October events at the Syosset Library

An Evening with Barry Sonnenfeld, Friday, Oct. 4, at 6:30 p.m.

Meet the man behind the Addams Family (1991) and its sequel Addams Family Values (1993), Get Shorty (1995), the Men in Black Trilogy (1997 to 2012), Wild Wild West (1999), and many more iconic films. Emmy award-winning Director Barry Sonnenfeld brings his entertaining, one-of-a-kind stories to the library for an unforgettable, in-person, after-hours evening of conversation based on his new memoir Best Possible Place, Worst Possible Time: True Stories from a Career in Hollywood. Registration needed. Register at syossetlibrary.org.

Mediterranean Cooking Class, Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 6:30 p.m.

Learn how to make stuffed vegan grape leaves, tzatziki sauce, Middle Eastern salad and date cookies dessert with instructor Naela Zeidan. This class is a demonstration and a tasting. Fee $5. Registration needed. Register at syossetlibrary.org.

Fall Holiday Floral Arrangement, Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 2:00 p.m.

What inspires you? Is it color, texture, classic elements or clean sleek modern lines? Learn the basics of flowers and flower arranging in this workshop using faux flowers with instructor Christin Nash. This workshop instructs you through the concepts of design, balance and assembly using a model arrangement. You’ll make your own arrangement to take home and enjoy for the fall. Fee $5. Registration needed. Register at syossetlibrary.org.

Card making Class, Thursday, Oct. 10, at 6:30 p.m.

Join us for this card making class and you will learn how to make greeting cards with instructor Christina Del Piano. During the class you will make 2 cards (1 birthday and 1 thank you card). Fee $3. Registration needed. Register at syossetlibrary.org.

Author Visit with Rachel Harrison (Virtual), Thursday, Oct. 17, at 7:00 p.m.

Grab your favorite beverage and zoom in to meet the author of Black Sheep, Such Sharp Teeth, andCackle. Registration needed. Register at syossetlibrary.org.

English Conversation Class, Fridays, beginning Oct. 18, 10:15 – 11:45 a.m.

Learn in a small setting practical English that will help to make you comfortable using English in a variety of common situations with ESL instructore Elina Yasinov. Limited registration. Registration required. Register at syossetlibrary.org.

Concert: Solo Joe, Sunday, Oct. 20, at 1:00 p.m.

A one-man-band that sounds like a full band! Guitarist/multi-instrumentalist, Solo Joe, performs an eclectic set of all the best hits that people love to hear. With a wide range of musical genres that includes songs from Tom Jones, Johnny Cash, Eric Clapton and more. Concert is co-sponsored with The Town of Oyster Bay’s 2024-2025 Distinguished Artists Concert Series. Registration needed. Register at syossetlibrary.org.

Afternoon Book Discussion, Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 2:00 p.m.

Join Readers’ Services Librarian Lisa Hollander for a discussion of the novel, Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin. Copies of the book will be available at the Circulation Desk one month before the discussion. No registration required.

