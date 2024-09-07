Town dedicates street to fallen 9/11 police officer

The Town of Oyster Bay renamed a Syosset street to honor Christopher Cizmarik, a Nassau County Police detective lieutenant who died in the line of duty.

Cizmarik died due to a 9/11-related cancer he was exposed to while working at Ground Zero in the aftermath of Sept. 11, 2001.

Local officials, including Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder gathered for the street dedication alongside hundreds of officers.

“The Town of Oyster Bay and Nassau County never forget its hometown heroes, especially the brave men and women of law enforcement, who rush into danger when answering the call for help from fellow citizens,” Saladino said in a release.

Cizmarik was a longtime Syosset resident. His wife, Bernadette, and he raised their two sons, Matthew and Andrew, in the town.

“We are proud to honor the life and service of Detective Lieutenant Christopher Cizmarik, who exemplified what it means to sacrifice while helping others. Christopher loved our community and will always be remembered for his bravery,” Saladino said. “This street, in the neighborhood where he lived for many years, will forever serve as a reminder of his sacrifice and his extraordinary life. When people pass by this block, they will forever remember Detective Lieutenant Christopher Cizmarik as an exemplary first responder.”

Information provided by the Town of Oyster Bay