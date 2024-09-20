Tiny art show at the Jericho library

Throughout the month of August, Jericho Public Library handed out tiny art kits to its patrons. Kits were offered at both the Reference Desk and Children’s Desk to encourage patrons of all ages to get involved in the project.

The library encouraged all patrons to create their own miniature paintings and hand in the finished product by Aug. 12.

During the month of September, the tiny canvases are on display for the community to enjoy. Over 15 paintings are currently on display at the library.

Information provided by the Jericho Public Library