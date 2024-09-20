Tara Kurepa’s Commitment to Cincinnati Women’s Tennis

By Ryan Fistel

From the court to the classroom, Jericho High School junior Tara Kurepa dominates everything she sets out to do. Recently Kurepa announced her commitment to play Division I Tennis at the University of Cincinnati.

Ever since Kurepa could remember, she has always had a love for competition, making the sport of tennis a perfect match.

“I started playing tennis when I was 5. My parents are both Serbian and it is a pretty big sport there, so they both grew up watching it.”

Kurepa faces the daily challenge of balancing her athletic and academic lives. She is confident that time management has been her best asset, aiding her in avoiding academic burnout.

“It is really important to prioritize your time, especially while traveling. Playing a sport competitively has helped me when I need to be productive,” she said.

Along with time management, Kurepa has learned to become her own biggest fan, recognizing the toll that a sport like tennis can take.

“Tennis is a pretty mentally taxing sport since you’re completely alone on the court and you do not have any teammates or coaches to motivate you. It is pretty unavoidable to feel burnt out. But at the same time you do not have time to feel that way, so I kind of just had to get my motivation back and hope for the best,” said Tara.

Kurepa is surrounded by a vast network of people who offer support in everything she does.

Fellow tennis player and friend, junior Sophia T., said, “watching Tara get recruited and live out her dreams has made my heart so happy. People like Tara who push through their pain and put their blood, sweat, and tears into their sport deserve that. Tara is a constant inspiration for me in all aspects of my life.”

Director of the John McEnroe Tennis Academy Micheal Kossof has observed Kurepa over the years and is stunned by her determination both on and off the court.

He said, “Tara is a special person where she manages to be a great student on top of one of the best tennis players in the country. There is no doubt in my mind she is going to be a success. It is very rewarding to see someone who works so hard achieve their goals.”

Kurepa is enthusiastic about seeing how she can adjust to the Big 12 conference of Division One tennis. She said, “It will definitely be a new level, but I am excited to see how I am going to work around that obstacle.”

Along with her goals of achieving an eventual medical degree and becoming a doctor, Kurepa ooks forward to the impact she could have on women’s tennis.

“I definitely wish to expand people’s knowledge on how tough of a sport tennis really is.”

Ryan Fistel is a student writer for Jericho High School’s newspaper, the JerEcho