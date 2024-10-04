Syosset schools recognized nationally

The Syosset Central School District was named one of the Best Schools in America by Niche, a school search platform. Syosset was ranked No. 5 in “2025 Best School Districts in America” and No. 2 in “2025 Best School Districts in New York.”

The school district was scored in six categories: Academics, Teachers, Clubs & Activities, Diversity, College Prep and Administration. The district earned an A+ rating in every category except diversity, which earned a B rating.

According to the Niche website, rankings are compiled from public data and online reviews. Students, alums and parents can submit reviews.

The website said that its 2025 “Best of” lists give users an overview of the district.

“We combine the reviews and the data to put together these comprehensive lists to get you started,” the website reads.

Syosset district officials said Niche uses U.S. Department of Education data to examine academic performance.

The district said that this ranking reflects the schools’ exceptional performance.

Information provided by the Syosset School District