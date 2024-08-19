Syosset library hosts bilingual adult arts and crafts programs

Patrons of the Syosset Public Library have influenced programming this summer.

One group of three women, who called themselves the “library ladies,” has pushed for more cooking classes, and Chinese-speaking patrons have received art classes taught in Chinese. Many of these new additions to the program schedule are taught by outside instructors.

“The art classes range from 15-25 patrons depending on the difficulty of the class,” Sharon Long, assistant library director, said.

The library has run three Chinese language art classes so far. In September, a bilingual Chinese instructor will teach Sumi-E painting classes, a type of Chinese ink painting. This is just one way that the library aims to promote accessibility for its patrons.

Long said the recent cooking classes were started by the “library ladies.” The women began as strangers who met through library programs. The group of three has doubled in size as new patrons attend the courses.

“They now socialize outside with each other after the programs for coffee or lunch, so we are seeing friendships forming at the library programs,” Long said.

After the library’s quilling class, one of the “library ladies” said to Long that she “Really enjoyed this class, so thanks for putting it on the schedule! I’m loving my summer ‘camp’ days at the library!”

All patrons are welcome to participate in library programs. In September, the library is offering jewelry-making, acrylic painting, and Sumi-E painting programs, as well as a chocolatier cooking class. For more information, please visit www.syossetlibrary.org.