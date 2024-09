Six Syosset High School graduates who received the Syosset Parent-Teacher Association and Syosset Teachers’ Association Scholarship: Sabina Kim, Olivia Mallor, Emily Su, Kailing Tan, Amanda Ungar and Amanda Wang.

Since 1958, the PTA-STA have sponsored the Syosset Scholarship Fund Inc., which has given over 460 scholarships to the district’s students.

Information provided by the Syosset Central School District