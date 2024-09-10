Plainview Water District readies operations for hurricane season

As the summer heat cools down, the Plainview Water District officials said the district will focus on providing uninterrupted services throughout hurricane season, which ends in November.

The district serves the communities of Plainview, Old Bethpage, and Syosset, with six facilities in the area that provide 24.5 million gallons of water per day.

“Plainview Water remains dedicated and committed to producing water that our residents can wholeheartedly trust through continuous monitoring, advanced treatment technologies, community education and more,” said PWD Commissioner Marc Laykind.

Laykind said the district prepares short-term and long-term weather plans each year.

“These plans ensure that our supply and distribution system operations can handle any severe weather,” he said in a press release.

The district has an on-site generator, as its pumps and operations rely on electricity.

“The District aims to alleviate any unnecessary worries for our residents and local businesses during such times,” said PWD commissioner Michael Chad in a press release.

“They can rest assured that we are equipped to handle whatever challenges these storms present,” Chad said.

The district has improved its facilities to meet all local, state and federal standards, including the regulations concerning 1,4-dioxide.

“The District has made significant investments in recent years to improve upon or build new treatment facilities and systems, ensuring we continue to lead the way in providing water that continuously surpasses water quality standards,” Laykind said.

The district continues to upgrade its facilities.

According to its Spring newsletter, three of the six facilities are currently receiving upgrades. Upgrades include electrical work, construction and piping.

The PWD secured $34 million in state grants to complete these projects, aiming to reduce the cost for residents, according to its newsletter.

The district’s 2023 Annual Water Quality Report reflects no violations of contaminants in drinking water.

The state Department of Health established new drinking water standards in August 2020, and the PWD implemented an “aggressive Infastructure Improvement Program” to treat these new contaminants, 1,4 dioxane, PFOA and PFOS, according to its report.

“We have made substantial investments in infrastructure and manpower, including advanced monitoring systems and emergency response training to guarantee continuous water flow 24/7,” Laykind said.