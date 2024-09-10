Manhattan man arrested in Jericho, violated Nassau mask ban

A Manhattan resident was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 31, for allegedly violating the mask ban recently approved by the Nassau County Legislature in a party-line vote.

David Li, 27, was charged with attempted burglary in the second degree and violating Nassau’s Mask Transparency Act at 7:49 p.m.

Detectives said they received a complaint from a woman on South Marginal Road, who saw Li wearing a black ski mask and glasses. She saw him enter her rear yard and attempt to enter her home’s rear door on a surveillance camera, they said.

Police said after Li was placed into custody, he was found to have burglary tools in his possession.

An 18-year-old Hicksville resident who was arrested two weeks ago was believed to be the first person subject to the controversial new law.

The Nassau County mask ban was proposed in June after some pro-Palestinian demonstrators wearing face masks who occupied a building at Columbia University could not be prosecuted because the Manhattan District Attorney was able to determine their identity.

The county legislation bans wearing masks in public. Exemptions are made for those wearing it for health or religious reasons. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman signed the legislation in August.

Opponents of the ban say it infringes on the right to privacy. Some say it may be more harshly applied to people of color as well. An advocacy group filed a suit in federal court, claiming that the mask ban discriminates against people with disabilities.

Li was arraigned on Sunday, Sept. 1.