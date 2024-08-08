Local artist featured in abstract exhibit at Syosset Public Library

By Pam Strudler

New York-based artist, art instructor and neurobiologist, Madhumita Sen explores the intersection of science and artistic expression in her artwork. In her compositions, she strives to balance the structured and unstructured patterns found in nature.

“I work with acrylic and mixed media, always pushing the boundaries of my own creativity and experimenting with new techniques and materials,” she says.

The resulting paintings, whether abstract or representative, are colorful, bold and vibrant. Her abstractions frequently employ fluid art, a technique that involves the use of free-flowing or very runny acrylics, powdered pigments or inks, and she sometimes incorporates recycled household materials into her works.

“Through my art I hope to spread happiness and joy, and to encourage my audience to appreciate both the simplicity and the complexity of nature,” she says.

Dr. Sen holds a doctorate in neuroscience from Louisiana State University, has conducted postdoctoral research at Mount Sinai, and frequently teaches art classes at the library. A selection of her works is on view in the Gallery through August.

Pam Strudler is the exhibit coordinator at Syosset Public Library