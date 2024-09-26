Jericho students named NYSSMA All-State musicians

Jericho’s Jay Choi, Katelyn Choi and Ellie Yu will represent the Jericho School District at the New York State School Music Association’s All-State concerts this December. Jay Choi and Katelyn Choi will perform with the symphonic band and Ellie Yu will perform with the wind ensemble.

Bryan Zhao, Christopher Zhu, Emma Zhu, Franklin Lee, Jeffrey Yu, Jia Choi, Lisa Jin, Michael Jiao, Richard Xu, Sua Choi, and Zoya Khan have been selected as alternates.

“Our music directors share their pride along with the entire music department and community as we congratulate the students on this prestigious accomplishment,” said Ruth Breidenbach, Curriculum Associate for Fine and Performing Arts. “We thank the Board of Education and Superintendent of Schools, Mr. Grishman for recognizing the importance of music education and for this distinguished achievement.”

Information Provided by the Jericho School District