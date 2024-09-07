Jericho High School senior promotes children’s literacy

As a lifelong reader, Logan Cohen said he hopes all children have access to quality books and educational materials. That’s why, in his sophomore year of high school, he started the nonprofit organization New York Literacy Project.

“For me, reading has been second nature since I’ve been young, and I believe it has been key in the formation of who I am as an individual,” he said.

Cohen initially had the idea to start the nonprofit in his freshman year, but it wasn’t until a year later that he began the process of forming one.

“It was only once I began collaborating more with my school’s social worker, Mr.Velez, that I became truly inspired to create and register my non-profit,” he said.

Cohen said that NYLP aims to provide “quality literature and educational materials to under-resourced schools, communities and organizations.”

NYLP partners with different local nonprofits and school districts to ensure that children have access to quality reading materials. At the Jericho Cares Back to School Drive in August, NYLP brought books for all ages. Genres ranged from popular children’s books like Captain Underpants and Diary of a Wimpy Kid to Young Adult titles like Shadow And Bone.

Cohen said that the nonprofit has partnered with the Hempstead Hispanic Civic Association twice to donate children’s books, as well as introductory materials for non-native speakers.

“We’re always reaching out to new communities and schools to see if we can donate books and other resources to them,” Cohen said. Partner organizations can request certain books from the nonprofit.

Cohen’s biggest project so far was partnering with Northwest Elementary School in Amnityville. Cohen contacted the district through Velez, who referred him to the school’s social worker.

NYLP donated 600 books to the school, which allowed every student in kindergarten through second grade to take home a book.

“This was a lot to handle, logistically, as we needed to coordinate, search for, and buy several copies of each book requested across all three grade levels,” he said.

Although logistics posed a challenge, it created a memorable experience, Cohen said.

“Over the two years that I’ve been running New York Literacy Project, there has been plenty of incredible moments, but that moment when I saw a room full of kids light up when they heard that they could take home and keep a book was an amazing one,” he said.

“I’ll always cherish that day, being surrounded by a group of beaming kids who were just so elated to read and enjoy these books as I did so long ago,” Cohen said.

As the organization’s founder, Cohen said his role is multifaceted. In the beginning, he was in charge of almost all operations, including fundraising and outreach. Now, as Cohen enters his senior year at Jericho High School, he is training younger students to take over his role.

“This non-profit will hopefully be a staple in the Jericho community long after I go to college, so I’ve been training my successors, Adam Cohen and Max Gershwind, to be fully equipped to lead NYLP once I leave,” he said.

Looking forward, Cohen says that NYLP will continue to partner with existing districts and organizations, while also expanding into other Long Island communities. Cohen said he hopes that the nonprofit can grow and continue to spread the love of reading.