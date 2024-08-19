Jericho Cares provides 122 brand-new sneakers to Nassau students

By Erica Schwartz

Jericho Cares gave 122 students brand-new sneakers and other back-to-school supplies at its fourth annual donation drive at the Jericho Fire Department on Sunday.

Jericho Cares president Fran O’Connor said the event was a success, providing 14 more kids with new shoes than last year’s drive.

“It went so well,” she said. “It was wonderful.”

Parents and children picked up shoes they had ordered via the organization’s Google Form. O’Connor said the form was emailed to families in their database who have previously attended fundraising events or received care packages from the organization. Parents then fill out the size, brand and color of shoe that they would like to request for their child.

After parents fill out the form, board members of the organization use money they have raised to go shopping for the sneakers, O’Connor said.

“We try our best to get what they want,” she said. “Sometimes it is hard if they don’t have that particular one, but we do our best.”

In addition to new sneakers, students were given a new water bottle, a keychain, a backpack filled with school supplies and a reading book, O’Connor said. She said there was an ice cream truck and face painting for children who came to pick up their shoes and free clothing for families to go through, including Halloween costumes.

O’Connor said they try to do the drive each year during the beginning to the middle of August so that any shoes that do not fit can be exchanged and delivered to families before school begins. She said one of the reasons the sneakers often don’t fit is many children who request Nike brand sneakers have never owned a pair before and are unfamiliar with their sizing.

“We only have ten pairs that we have to exchange this year out of 122,” she said. “I say that’s not bad.”

Although it is called Jericho Cares, the organization delivers to families within 20 miles of Jericho, O’Connor said. However, O’Connor said that people who live beyond 20 miles away and are willing to attend an event are welcome.

O’Connor said the organization is always looking for more volunteers and drivers to deliver care packages to the families they provide services to.

She said she wants people to know that food insecurity is a real problem that can happen to anyone at any time.

“You may be fine one day and the next day something drastic could happen and you need help,” she said. “It could really happen to anybody.”

The shoe drive is one of four annual events the organization hosts. The next will be the Thanksgiving food drive in November.