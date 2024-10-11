Halloween Events at the Syosset library

Writing Workshop: Dark Academia with Erin Coughlin, Thursday, Oct. 24, at 7:00 p.m.

Learn about this new trending genre. Discover how to combine elements of Gothic aesthetics, secret societies, romance, mystery and intrigue to create an original novel or series set in a special school or university. Participate in fun writing exercises and use prompts that will give you the confidence and inspiration to write a successful page turner. A National Novel Writing Month event. Registration needed. Register at syossetlibrary.org.

Chef Rob’s Favorite Pumpkin Bread, Friday, Oct. 25, at 1:00 p.m.

This is a super moist bread loaded with fall spices and perfect for fall baking. Chef Rob will also

demonstrate how to make a chopped salad with apples, cranberries, and feta cheese that all attendees will sample. Attendees must bring a 9×5 loaf pan, large bowl, whisk, and rubber spatula. Registration needed. Register at syossetlibrary.org. Presenter, Chef Rob Scott.

A Splash of Pumpkin Beauty Painting Class, Saturday, Oct. 26, at 10:30 a.m.

Join our acrylic painting class! Expert guidance will be provided. Unleash your talent with this beginner-

friendly, therapeutic creativity. All materials provided. Fee: $5. Registration needed. Register at

syossetlibrary.org. Instructor, Madhumita Sen, Artist and Neuroscientist.

Children’s Room Event: Halloween Boo-k Buddies, Monday, Oct. 28, at 7:00 p.m.

Event for kids ages 3 1/2 years-old through second grade. to grade 2. Teen volunteers will read Halloween stories in the library! Each child who wants to attend must be registered using their own library card.

Children’s Room Event: Spider Web Pretzels, Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 4:00 p.m.

Event for kids in first through third-graders. Kids will use pretzel sticks and melted chocolate to create edible spider webs. Each child who wants to attend must be registered using their own library card.

Children’s Room Event: Halloween Parade, Thursday, Oct. 31, at 10:00 a.m.

Event for ages newborn to 5. Come decked out in your costume to make a fun craft, followed by a Halloween costume parade and trick-or-treating in the library.

