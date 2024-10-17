Jericho’s Gloria Kaplan celebrates 100th birthday

Jericho resident Gloria Kaplan turns 100 on Oct. 19. Kaplan grew up in Brooklyn and now resides at The Bristal in Jericho.

Kaplan attended business school for three years and worked with attorneys in the city before becoming a stay-at-home mother in 1942.

Kaplan was married to her husband for 70 years and raised three children with him. Now, Kaplan has six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

The Bristal celebrated Kaplan’s birthday on Oct. 16.

Deputy Minority Leader Arnold W. Drucker joined the celebration to present Kaplan with a Nassau County Citation.

“Gloria is bursting with vitality, humor and a radiant smile that spreads joy to all around her – and she has a zest for life that is contagious and inspiring,” Drucker said.

“She is setting an example for all of us to follow, and it was a joy to join with her friends and loved ones as they commemorate this impressive milestone and wish her many more years of good health and happiness.”

Information provided by the Office of Arnold Drucker