Syosset Woodbury chamber donates $5,000 to local nonprofits

The Syosset Woodbury Chamber of Commerce presented checks for $2,500 to Tempo Group and the Children’s Orchestra Society, Syosset-based nonprofit organizations that assist children.

“Over the course of the year, we raised funds that we agreed to split between the two of them,” said Russel Green, president of the Syosset Woodbury Chamber of Commerce.

Green said a chamber board member chose the two nonprofit organizations.

Tempo Group “assists youths and their families that are having issues with substance abuse,” Green said.

The nonprofit has three locations across Long Island, one of which is in Syosset.

“Being a member has been a wonderful experience,” said Tempo Group Executive Director Cindy Wolff.

Wolff said all donations the nonprofit receives are “reinvested in programming.”

According to its website, Tempo Group offers services to children in grades 1-12 and adult treatment.

Executive Director Yeong-Cheng Ma said the Children’s Orchestra Society will use the donation to provide services to children with financial difficulties.

“Our mission is to teach children the language of music,” Ma said.

Ma said the foundation helps students learn to “navigate the musical world.”

The society has a “number of kids who have financial needs,” Ma said.

She said the chamber’s donation will go towards their tuition payments and private tutor lessons.

Green said the chamber will continue raising funds before the year ends.

“Most of the fundraising came from the street fair,” Green said.

The chamber will host its annual Holiday Lighting Spectacular on Dec. 8, which will also benefit Tempo Group and the Children’s Orchestra Society.

“100% of the net profits from that are being donated to those two charities,” Green said.