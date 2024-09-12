Acclaimed director Barry Sonnefeld to speak at the Syosset Library

By Jessikah Chautin

Emmy award-winning director Barry Sonnefeld will be at the Syosset Public Library on Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m.

Meet the man behind “The Addams Family” (1991) and its sequel “Addams Family Values “(1993), “Get Shorty” (1995), the “Men in Black” trilogy (1997 to 2012), “Wild Wild West” (1999) and many more iconic films.

Sonnenfeld brings his entertaining, one-of-a-kind stories to the library for an unforgettable, in-person, after-hours evening of conversation based on his new memoir “Best Possible Place, Worst Possible Time: True Stories from a Career in Hollywood “as part of his national book tour.

Before directing, Sonnenfeld was a cinematographer on several Coen Brothers’ classics, including “Blood Simple” (1984), “Raising Arizona” (1987), and “Miller’s Crossing “(1990).

Registration for the event is required. To register, email [email protected] or call Media Engagement (516) 921-7161, x262.

Books will be available for purchase (cash only) and signing courtesy of the Friends of the Library.

Syosset Library is located at 225 South Oyster Bay Road on the northeast corner of the Long Island Expressway Service Road. For more information, visit www.syossetlibrary.org.

Jessikah Chautin is the Head of Media Engagement at the Syosset Public Library