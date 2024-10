48 Syosset musicians selected for NYSSMA All-State

48 Syosset high schoolers were named 2024 New York State School Music Association All-State musicians. About 30 of those students were chosen to perform in All-State ensembles this December, where they will work with world-class conductors.

Congratulations to Syosset High School’s 2024 NYSSMA All-State Musicians:

Aaron Liu, Aiden Chantemsin, Albert Zhang, Alice Huang, Andre Hwang, Angela Zhang, Angela Zhang, Ashling Hui, Ayan Khazanchi, Brian Kim, Cadence Chen, Charles Freeman, Cody Cheng, Daniel Chen, Darren Leung, Derek Huang, Elena Surber, Eliot Bih, Emily Tang, Ethan Schwarz, Gianna Affatato, Heer Mehta, Helen Zheng, Ian Charde, Ivory Tseng, Jesse Namkoong, Joe Funatomi, Joshua Kim, Julia Rhee, Kenneth Chen, Lisa Yasinov, Lydia Hong, Lydia Hong, Marcus Hoshino, Margaret Zhang, Mehmet Mercan, Nandika Salhotra, Nikhil Shah, Nikhil Shah, Olivia Kim, Oscar Wang, Ryan Si, Samuel Gerson, Shawn Lim, Thea Chen, Valerie Liang, Veyd Trivedi, William Shih, Xihan Zhang and Xiwen Zhang.

Information provided by the Syosset School District