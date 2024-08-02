Jericho Public Library introduces new Chinese book club

The Jericho Public Library has launched a new book discussion group this year that caters to Chinese-speaking patrons. It also has two Chinese book clubs—one for fiction and the other for non-fiction titles.

“We have two Chinese book discussion groups,” said Nathalie Levin, outreach director at the library. “We have one during the day and one at night for those who cannot [attend] the one during the day.”

The book discussion groups meet regularly at the library.

“Generally, I would say [the book group meets] monthly. But it does depend on demand,” said Angela Cinquemani, library director. “If someone asks us to do another one, we will schedule a second one. So it might vary month-to-month.”

Recently, the discussion groups have read “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People” by Stephen R. Covey, Positive Discipline by Jane Nelson, Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson, and Steve Jobs by Walter Isaacson.

“They have been very popular,” said Levin. “The last one we had, there were over 50 people who attended.”

This is in contrast to the library’s English-speaking book clubs, which typically have about 10-15 people in attendance.

“We hope to have these Chinese book discussions to be bilingual,” said Levin. “That is our next goal.”

New patrons have participated in the library’s book club. The library strives to provide accessible and inclusive programming, and the addition of the book club this year is just one way that the library achieves this ongoing mission.

“The library is open and welcoming to everyone,” said Cinquemani. “We’re striving to have programming that reflects this and that gives our community a wide variety of programs to choose from.”

“We are pleased to be able to offer new and different programs as we move forward,” said Cinquemani.