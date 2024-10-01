SJJCC’s Stronger Than Cancer 5K to benefit Nancy Marx Cancer Wellness Center

Sid Jacobson JCC’s Stronger Than Cancer 5K, which was held this past Sunday to benefit Nancy Marx Cancer Wellness Center, was a great success.

Sid Jacobson JCC’s Stronger Than Cancer 5K is the largest fundraiser for SJJCC’s Nancy Marx Cancer Wellness Center.

It ensures that personalized services, including counseling, exercise classes, and discussion groups, remain free for cancer patients and their caregivers.

The Nancy Marx Cancer Wellness Center provides 300 classes, 250 support groups, 20 educational programs and one offsite retreat for its members.

The financial burden of cancer can be overwhelming, and the services provided by the center offer vital support for those who need it most.

“Cancer can be financially toxic to patients. The 5K allows us to keep all our programs and services free,” the center’s director, Randy Hight, said.

The 5K also brings together people from all walks of life to support those affected by cancer, like Judy Israel, who has been battling Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer.

Israel’s relationship with Sid Jacobson JCC’s Nancy Marx Cancer Wellness Center has been a cornerstone of her journey.

The center had provided her with a community of individuals who could relate to her experience, offering programs, support groups and exercise classes tailored to cancer patients and survivors. Today, Israel is an ambassador to the center’s advisory board, using her experience to support and inspire others.

This year’s event honored Nancy Marx Cancer Wellness Center social worker Susan Lee Stein.

According to the Sid Jacobson JCC website, Stein plays a pivotal role at the center by facilitating a weekly support group for women impacted by breast and gynecologic cancer, leading a weekly walking group, supervising a weekly bereavement group, providing short-term individual therapy, chairing the Center Advisory Board, organizing monthly workshops, and supporting the annual 5K and retreat.

For more information, visit sjjcc.org