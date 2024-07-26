Saladino Recognizes Massapequa Graduate for Remarkable Athletic Achievements

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and his colleagues on the Town Board honored Lauren O’Brien, a recent Massapequa High School graduate who will attend Palm Beach Atlantic University in Florida this Fall, where she will play softball on an athletic scholarship. Lauren and her teammates at Massapequa High School won the Long Island Championship in 2023 and this year, were the Conference 1 Champions for the first time in school history. Lauren, a Centerfielder, was awarded the Nassau County Softball Coaches Association 2024 Player of the Year. She was awarded Conference 1 Player of the Year named to the All-County team. Her spectacular hitting and fielding were key components to her team’s success. Supervisor Saladino congratulated Lauren, presented her with a Town citation and wished her well in the future.

Information provided by the Town of Oyster Bay.