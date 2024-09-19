Realtors Reveal Top State-of-the-Art Amenities Buyers Crave

From smart home technology to luxurious wellness features, here’s what’s driving demand in today’s real estate market

Realtors say today’s homebuyers are increasingly drawn to state-of-the-art amenities that enhance convenience, security, and wellness. Smart home technology tops the list, with features like automated lighting, climate control and voice-activated systems in high demand. Security upgrades, including smart doorbells and cameras, are also popular. Wellness amenities such as home gyms, saunas and air purification systems are gaining traction, reflecting a growing focus on health. Luxury touches like heated floors, advanced kitchen appliances and energy-efficient solutions are also highly sought after, as buyers prioritize both comfort and sustainability in their new homes. Here is what some local realtors are seeing trending in the market.

“Since COVID it seems like an in-ground pool is #1 for sure. Clients would prefer having it there and not having to build it. Home theatres are another request. I feel like others love his and her baths in the luxury market. Home offices that are not in the basement. Gas heat for sure because it’s much cleaner and less expensive. People seem to like wood-burning fireplaces again, for a while people wanted gas because of its ease. High-end appliances are up on the top of requests with a large eat-in kitchen.”



Shelley Scotto | Compass

“One of the most sought-after amenities in real estate today is a dedicated home office space. As remote and hybrid work models continue to shape the modern workforce, buyers are prioritizing homes that offer functional, quiet spaces where they can comfortably work from home. These spaces often include built-in desks, ample natural light, soundproofing, and high-speed internet connectivity. Another trending amenity is outdoor living space. Buyers are increasingly looking for homes with patios, gardens and terraces, allowing them to entertain, relax and connect with nature.”

Parsa Samii | Compass

“Luxury amenities are expected by today’s wealthy buyers. Heated floors, premium materials, fixtures and finishes, logical layouts with en-suite baths, spacious open floor plans and grand architectural details like high ceilings, open stairways and huge closets…these are must-haves. Above and beyond these features, the most sought-after state-of-the-art amenities revolve around remote capabilities and unique design. Buyers desire super-smart homes where they can control everything remotely: all lights, not just room by room, as well as climate, security, window treatments and electric linear fireplaces. People love outdoor pavilions with remote-controlled walls and ceilings, heated driveways, remote-controlled pool temperature, waterfalls, firepits and fountains. Sleek designs with hidden storage compartments to keep countertops uncluttered, TVs that come out of the ceiling to not obstruct the water views when not watching, coffee tables that magically rise to a full-height dining table to provide an extra dining area, sliding paintings or panels that reveal storage space are premium features. Exceptional lighting is important and also adds value. Some of my property websites include a dedicated tab showing the lighting fixtures that come with the home.”

Dee Dee Brix | Compass

